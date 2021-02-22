SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s stock price traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $250.93 and last traded at $252.96. 6,098,414 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 3,666,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $280.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.58.

The stock has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a PE ratio of -86.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,905,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in SEA by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,375,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEA Company Profile (NYSE:SE)

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

