SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,801 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 33,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 76,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

KW stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.79. 1,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,706. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.90. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $21.91.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

