SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.71 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,320 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises 1.7% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 10,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $119.21. The stock had a trading volume of 56,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,410,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $106.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $148.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.43.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

