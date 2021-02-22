SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,807 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises 2.3% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 399,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,655,000 after purchasing an additional 45,588 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 80,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 34,854 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 923,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,948,000 after purchasing an additional 22,637 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.68. 600,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,957,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $74.05.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

