SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,978 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,033,000. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 245,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.69.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $43.16. The company had a trading volume of 51,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,606,162. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.76. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.