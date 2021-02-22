SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 2.1% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $174.78. The stock had a trading volume of 42,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,957. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.42.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

