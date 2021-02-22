SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,185 shares during the quarter. Simpson Manufacturing makes up about 1.1% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SSD. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 103.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,160,898.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total transaction of $1,085,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,076.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,291 shares of company stock valued at $4,963,372 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SSD traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,173. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $105.89. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.91 and a 200-day moving average of $95.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.87%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.