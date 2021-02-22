SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,140 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the period. CF Industries comprises about 1.1% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 165,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 35,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 18,679 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 35,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in CF Industries by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 458,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after acquiring an additional 27,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 523.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,991,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511,928 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.42. The company had a trading volume of 20,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.61. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

In other CF Industries news, Director Celso L. White acquired 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.03 per share, with a total value of $30,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,593.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

