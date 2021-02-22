SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,811 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,811 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International makes up 1.2% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Crown Castle International by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,065,000 after acquiring an additional 822,902 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Crown Castle International by 2,648.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 662,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,365,000 after acquiring an additional 638,734 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Crown Castle International by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,446,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,869,000 after acquiring an additional 547,049 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 912,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,953,000 after buying an additional 354,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 391.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 422,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,267,000 after buying an additional 336,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,716.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $588,547 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCI traded down $1.88 on Monday, reaching $163.92. The stock had a trading volume of 14,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,996. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.30.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

