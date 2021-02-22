SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 66,553 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,553 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 15.9% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 214.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALEX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of ALEX traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $17.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,012. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $22.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 874.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

