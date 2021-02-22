SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,744 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,744 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of The Howard Hughes worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in The Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $587,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 526,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,745,000 after purchasing an additional 198,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,234,000 after purchasing an additional 81,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 2,516,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,132,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allen J. Model sold 9,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $746,865.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,757.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $811,809 over the last quarter. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of The Howard Hughes stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.27. 263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,970. The Howard Hughes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $129.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.52 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

About The Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.