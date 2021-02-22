SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,176 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of nVent Electric worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2,602.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

NVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research raised nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Shares of nVent Electric stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,921. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.83 and a beta of 1.53. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $28.75.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.62 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.33%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

