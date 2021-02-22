SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 12,030 shares during the period. Seagate Technology comprises 1.5% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 1,543.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.66. 31,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,902,325. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. Seagate Technology plc has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $77.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.77 and its 200 day moving average is $55.61.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.48.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 38,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $2,660,255.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,713,922 shares of company stock valued at $287,145,305. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

