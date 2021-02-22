Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) – B. Riley raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SBCF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $34.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $35.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

