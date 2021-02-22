Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $37.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida traded as high as $35.30 and last traded at $35.30, with a volume of 1047 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.78.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SBCF. Raymond James increased their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.95.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%. Equities analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

