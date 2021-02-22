Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,624 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,238 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 238.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,554,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,598,000 after buying an additional 1,800,060 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 199.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,593,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $79,789,000 after buying an additional 1,060,846 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $65,734,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 232.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 585,434 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after buying an additional 409,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,866 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $64,966,000 after buying an additional 384,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.63. 77,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,902,325. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology plc has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $77.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.77 and a 200-day moving average of $55.61.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STX. Bank of America raised shares of Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $297,756.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,856.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 38,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $2,660,255.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $687,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,713,922 shares of company stock worth $287,145,305. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.