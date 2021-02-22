Sean Morrison Sells 500 Shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) Stock

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) Director Sean Morrison sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.34, for a total value of C$63,167.50.

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) stock traded up C$2.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$128.35. 91,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,396. goeasy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$21.08 and a 52 week high of C$128.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a current ratio of 12.48. The firm has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 14.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$103.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$82.97.

Get goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) alerts:

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$173.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$170.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that goeasy Ltd. will post 9.8000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$122.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$106.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$108.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$140.25.

About goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO)

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.