Seaport Global Securities Comments on Eastern Bankshares, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EBC)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) – Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Bishop forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $153.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.17 million.

EBC has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eastern Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

NASDAQ:EBC opened at $16.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.90. Eastern Bankshares has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $17.05.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $1,589,000. Lynch & Associates IN acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $1,381,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $658,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $139,000.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

Featured Article: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.