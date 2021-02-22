SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.00

Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $18.86, with a volume of 92818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.
SPNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SeaSpine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.
The company has a market cap of $521.16 million, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.24.
SeaSpine Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPNE)
SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.
