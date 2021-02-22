SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.00

Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $18.86, with a volume of 92818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

SPNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SeaSpine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

The company has a market cap of $521.16 million, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.24.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SeaSpine by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,862,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,493,000 after acquiring an additional 25,782 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in SeaSpine by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 566,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,884,000 after acquiring an additional 104,617 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in SeaSpine in the fourth quarter valued at $8,317,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 468,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after acquiring an additional 133,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 441,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 93,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPNE)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

