Secret (SCRT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $10.98 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded up 97.6% against the US dollar. One Secret coin can now be bought for $4.51 or 0.00008392 BTC on major exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $314.67 million and $10.98 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.95 or 0.00499970 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00035816 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1,231.06 or 0.02288535 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000038 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 177,663,457 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Buying and Selling Secret

Secret can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.