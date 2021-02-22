SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SEGXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Peel Hunt upgraded SEGRO to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

SEGXF traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,915. SEGRO has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $14.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.61.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

