Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 104.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 145,262 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.18% of Cincinnati Financial worth $24,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 106.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $96.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.72. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $113.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

