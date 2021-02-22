Sei Investments Co. Boosts Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 978,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Liberty Global worth $23,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 6.1% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 37,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $844,278.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,386.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.04.

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $26.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.94. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.71). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Global announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

