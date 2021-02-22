Sei Investments Co. Buys 146,749 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,749 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.28% of Bunge worth $25,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Bunge by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Bunge by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 67,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 12,556 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Bunge during the 4th quarter worth about $1,280,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,091,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,478,000 after acquiring an additional 127,462 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

In other news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $86,416.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,317.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

BG stock opened at $76.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.82. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.67%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

