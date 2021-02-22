Sei Investments Co. Buys 3,073 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $24,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $212.24 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.84. The company has a market capitalization of $158.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.