Sei Investments Co. Buys 5,083 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of State Street worth $23,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,020,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,450 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,301,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,054,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in State Street by 345.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,750,000 after purchasing an additional 493,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in State Street by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,229,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,968,000 after acquiring an additional 482,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.31.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $71.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $81.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

