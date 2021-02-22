Sei Investments Co. Buys 8,930 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.18% of The J. M. Smucker worth $23,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.42.

SJM opened at $113.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.51 and a 200-day moving average of $115.43. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $91.88 and a 52 week high of $131.69.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

