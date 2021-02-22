Sei Investments Co. Cuts Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,102 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Synopsys worth $24,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $640,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,374.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $2,441,855.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,463 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,503 in the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.33.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $268.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.