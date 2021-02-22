Sei Investments Co. Decreases Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 54,902 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $28,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in The Progressive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 43,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Progressive stock opened at $87.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $102.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.19.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Barclays began coverage on The Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total value of $514,625.30. Insiders sold a total of 23,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,195,026 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

