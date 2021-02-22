Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,756,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vale were worth $29,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,304,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,502,000 after buying an additional 159,496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vale by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,568,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,138,000 after purchasing an additional 985,119 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 127.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,363,000 after buying an additional 7,599,558 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Vale by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,151,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vale by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,485,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,461,000 after purchasing an additional 248,600 shares in the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.98.

VALE stock opened at $18.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

