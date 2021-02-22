Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,349 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Ferrari worth $24,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,092,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ferrari by 106.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

RACE opened at $198.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.76, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $127.73 and a 12 month high of $233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $198.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ferrari from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.00.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

