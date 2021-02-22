Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,752 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of PACCAR worth $22,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in PACCAR by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research cut PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,434.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $164,107.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,785.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $95.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.68. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 18.63%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

