Sei Investments Co. Has $23.11 Million Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 817.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,147 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Unity Software worth $23,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,359,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,532,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,070,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $483,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on U. Bank of America cut shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.70.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $121.40 on Monday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $174.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.33.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. Analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $17,326,081.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,871,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

