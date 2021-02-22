Sei Investments Co. Has $23.87 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,413 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Dollar Tree worth $23,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,108,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,816,000 after acquiring an additional 33,952 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 140,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

DLTR opened at $107.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.35. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $115.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $842,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 64,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.94, for a total value of $7,227,965.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.68.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

