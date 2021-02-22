Sei Investments Co. Has $24.34 Million Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,121 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.21% of Chegg worth $24,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 709.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Chegg from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.61.

CHGG opened at $108.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.53. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -543.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,458 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $7,437,711.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 308,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,849,069.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $2,277,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,935,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,380,869.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,042 shares of company stock worth $12,540,155 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

