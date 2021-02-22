Sei Investments Co. Has $24.43 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 417,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $24,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,282,006 shares of company stock valued at $127,059,891. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $54.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.95. The firm has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

