Sei Investments Co. Has $24.73 Million Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,620 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.32% of Lithia Motors worth $24,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 201,780 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 270.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at about $6,678,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LAD shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.75.

In related news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 12,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.28, for a total value of $3,709,112.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,465,788.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,512 shares of company stock worth $8,271,905. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $380.69 on Monday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $55.74 and a one year high of $392.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $335.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

