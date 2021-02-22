Sei Investments Co. Has $25.43 Million Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,747 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of RingCentral worth $25,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,633,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,513,981,000 after acquiring an additional 93,899 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 3.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,105,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,402,116,000 after buying an additional 163,060 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 18.6% during the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,503,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,739,000 after buying an additional 235,271 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 19.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 526,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,652,000 after buying an additional 84,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 693.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 417,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,097,000 after buying an additional 364,681 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.17.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $427.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.85 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $393.58 and its 200-day moving average is $321.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.47 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.68, for a total transaction of $1,139,255.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 163,589 shares in the company, valued at $48,369,995.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allan C. Thygesen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.22, for a total value of $1,691,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,639.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,195 shares of company stock valued at $55,038,088 in the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

