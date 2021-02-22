Sei Investments Co. Has $26.36 Million Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 832,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,418 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of The Kroger worth $26,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $63,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $210,812.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,321.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,307 shares of company stock worth $1,803,193 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays cut The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

Shares of KR stock opened at $34.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $42.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

