Sei Investments Co. Has $28.04 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $28,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,219,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3,554.9% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 24,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 23,889 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Langenberg & Company cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. OTR Global raised Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.80.

NYSE:CAT opened at $209.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $114.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $211.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

