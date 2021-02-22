Sei Investments Co. Has $62.69 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,016 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,774 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $62,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.26.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,128,612 shares of company stock valued at $200,263,883 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $183.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $333.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $193.85.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

