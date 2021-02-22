Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 558,098 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,379 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.23% of Bancolombia worth $22,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIB. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 249.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after buying an additional 120,074 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 6.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the third quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 16.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter.

CIB stock opened at $35.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Bancolombia S.A. has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.64.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CIB. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bancolombia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

