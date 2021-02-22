Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $24,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 47,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM opened at $56.12 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $56.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.01.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.68%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

