Sei Investments Co. Purchases 14,490 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,490 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $22,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.04.

ADI opened at $163.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.41. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $164.40. The company has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $249,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,212 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.