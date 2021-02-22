Sei Investments Co. Purchases 19,472 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,915 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,472 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SAP were worth $24,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 1,708.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $126.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $151.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $169.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.34 and a 200-day moving average of $138.29.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC upgraded shares of SAP to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of SAP from $170.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of SAP from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.92.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

