Sei Investments Co. Sells 107,993 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107,993 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.73% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $26,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIMC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 15.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,277,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,092,000 after acquiring an additional 694,793 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,381,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,024,000 after purchasing an additional 458,889 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,108,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,142,000 after purchasing an additional 448,991 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter worth approximately $12,686,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,455,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

In related news, VP Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,245. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $1,141,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,213.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,601 shares of company stock worth $2,122,060 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $57.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.25. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $66.38.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.82 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

