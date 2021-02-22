Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,791 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.20% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $23,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000.

IWO opened at $327.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $312.21 and its 200 day moving average is $259.95. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $129.54 and a 12-month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

