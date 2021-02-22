Sei Investments Co. Sells 21,630 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 465,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 21,630 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Twitter worth $25,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iowa State Bank grew its position in shares of Twitter by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,879 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 9.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $122,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $411,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,043 shares of company stock worth $7,534,570. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TWTR shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Twitter from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Twitter from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.99.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $72.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $74.96.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

