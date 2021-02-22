Sei Investments Co. Sells 28,360 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28,360 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.12% of Northern Trust worth $22,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1,482.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 81.8% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,400 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $1,497,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,259 shares of company stock worth $3,444,840. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.47.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $96.31 on Monday. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $104.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.04.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.