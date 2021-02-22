Sei Investments Co. Sells 29,963 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,963 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $28,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WLTW. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 37,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 335.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 80,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 62,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLTW opened at $224.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $232.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.61.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WLTW shares. Piper Sandler cut Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.31.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

